Vega-C Rocket Reignites European Space Ambitions

Europe marked a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts as Arianespace successfully launched the Vega-C rocket. This launch symbolizes the Italian rocket's comeback after its initial mission failure two years ago.

The Vega-C, tasked with delivering the Sentinel-1C satellite into orbit, is a pivotal component of the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation program. It took off at 6:20 p.m. (2120 GMT) from the Kourou launch pad in French Guiana. Live footage showed mission control's Jean-Frederic Alasa confirming the rocket's stable flight several minutes post-launch.

This launch is crucial for Europe's strategic access to space, especially as competition heightens with SpaceX. It also compensates for gaps left by the halted use of Russian Soyuz vehicles following geopolitical tensions with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)