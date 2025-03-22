Left Menu

CGC Mohali Launches State-of-the-Art AICTE IDEA Lab with Rs 1 Crore Funding

CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) celebrates a milestone by inaugurating the AICTE IDEA Lab after securing Rs 1 crore funding under the AICTE IDEA Scheme. This facility aims to foster innovation through hands-on learning, aligning with the institution’s vision of creating ethical leaders and a nurturing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:09 IST
CGC Mohali Launches State-of-the-Art AICTE IDEA Lab with Rs 1 Crore Funding
CGC Mohali Receives Rs 1 CR AICTE IDEA Lab Funding: A Game-Changer for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) has achieved a significant milestone by securing Rs 1 crore in funding under the prestigious AICTE IDEA Scheme 2024-25. The institution is now set to establish the AICTE IDEA Lab on its campus, a cutting-edge facility designed to nurture innovation and hands-on learning.

The AICTE IDEA Lab, an initiative by the All India Council for Technical Education, will provide students access to advanced technologies, expert mentorship, and a space to experiment and innovate in emerging fields like robotics, AI, and IoT. This lab aims to produce real-world solutions with enduring impacts in healthcare, sustainability, and agriculture.

In collaboration with VentureNest, CGC Mohali plans to energize the entrepreneurial spirit among its students. The AICTE IDEA Lab will offer a dynamic environment complete with mentorship from industry experts, promoting risk-taking and idea iteration. This reinforces the institution's role as both an academic and entrepreneurial powerhouse on a global scale.

The initiative, inspired by the vision of CGC Group's Managing Director, is a cornerstone in the institution's strategy to mold future leaders committed to ethical innovation. By equipping students with top-tier facilities and insights, CGC Mohali positions itself as a catalyst for meaningful change across various industries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025