CGC Mohali Launches State-of-the-Art AICTE IDEA Lab with Rs 1 Crore Funding

CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) has achieved a significant milestone by securing Rs 1 crore in funding under the prestigious AICTE IDEA Scheme 2024-25. The institution is now set to establish the AICTE IDEA Lab on its campus, a cutting-edge facility designed to nurture innovation and hands-on learning.

The AICTE IDEA Lab, an initiative by the All India Council for Technical Education, will provide students access to advanced technologies, expert mentorship, and a space to experiment and innovate in emerging fields like robotics, AI, and IoT. This lab aims to produce real-world solutions with enduring impacts in healthcare, sustainability, and agriculture.

In collaboration with VentureNest, CGC Mohali plans to energize the entrepreneurial spirit among its students. The AICTE IDEA Lab will offer a dynamic environment complete with mentorship from industry experts, promoting risk-taking and idea iteration. This reinforces the institution's role as both an academic and entrepreneurial powerhouse on a global scale.

The initiative, inspired by the vision of CGC Group's Managing Director, is a cornerstone in the institution's strategy to mold future leaders committed to ethical innovation. By equipping students with top-tier facilities and insights, CGC Mohali positions itself as a catalyst for meaningful change across various industries worldwide.

