Left Menu

Delayed Moon Missions: Artemis Program Faces New Setbacks

NASA's Artemis program, aimed at landing astronauts on the moon, faces delays. The Artemis II mission is postponed to April 2026, with Artemis III planned for 2027. These delays stem from heat shield issues and potential policy changes. Despite progress, costs and competition with China pose challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 03:56 IST
Delayed Moon Missions: Artemis Program Faces New Setbacks

NASA announced new delays in the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon, citing potential policy changes and technical issues. The program, first established under former President Trump, has faced increasing setbacks and costs.

The latest postponement affects the Artemis II mission, now set for April 2026, and Artemis III, planned for 2027. These missions are vital components of NASA's goal to reestablish a human presence on the lunar surface and eventually pave the way toward Mars exploration.

NASA administrators remain committed despite delays, underscoring competition with China in the race to the moon. The Artemis program undergoes rigorous evaluations, particularly regarding the Orion crew capsule's cracked heat shield following its debut uncrewed test mission in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024