Delayed Moon Missions: Artemis Program Faces New Setbacks

NASA announced new delays in the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon, citing potential policy changes and technical issues. The program, first established under former President Trump, has faced increasing setbacks and costs.

The latest postponement affects the Artemis II mission, now set for April 2026, and Artemis III, planned for 2027. These missions are vital components of NASA's goal to reestablish a human presence on the lunar surface and eventually pave the way toward Mars exploration.

NASA administrators remain committed despite delays, underscoring competition with China in the race to the moon. The Artemis program undergoes rigorous evaluations, particularly regarding the Orion crew capsule's cracked heat shield following its debut uncrewed test mission in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)