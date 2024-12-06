Delayed Moon Missions: Artemis Program Faces New Setbacks
NASA's Artemis program, aimed at landing astronauts on the moon, faces delays. The Artemis II mission is postponed to April 2026, with Artemis III planned for 2027. These delays stem from heat shield issues and potential policy changes. Despite progress, costs and competition with China pose challenges.
NASA announced new delays in the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon, citing potential policy changes and technical issues. The program, first established under former President Trump, has faced increasing setbacks and costs.
The latest postponement affects the Artemis II mission, now set for April 2026, and Artemis III, planned for 2027. These missions are vital components of NASA's goal to reestablish a human presence on the lunar surface and eventually pave the way toward Mars exploration.
NASA administrators remain committed despite delays, underscoring competition with China in the race to the moon. The Artemis program undergoes rigorous evaluations, particularly regarding the Orion crew capsule's cracked heat shield following its debut uncrewed test mission in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)