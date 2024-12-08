Space Missions: Delays, Launches, and Returns

NASA has announced further delays in its ambitious Artemis moon missions, citing potential policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump as a key factor. During a news conference, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson outlined a revised timeline, moving the next astronaut mission to April 2026 and the subsequent landing using SpaceX's Starship to the following year.

Meanwhile, Iran made headlines by launching its heaviest payload into space with the Simorgh carrier rocket. The mission successfully placed an advanced module, Samān-1, into an elliptical orbit, marking a significant achievement for the country's space capabilities.

In other space news, Europe's Vega-C rocket marked its return to space after a two-year gap. Carrying the Sentinel-1C satellite for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation program, the Vega-C lifted off from the Kourou launch pad in French Guiana, signifying a milestone for the upgraded Italian launcher.

(With inputs from agencies.)