Space Missions: Delays, Launches, and Returns

NASA delays Artemis moon missions due to potential policy changes under Trump's administration. Iran successfully launches its heaviest-ever payload with a satellite transfer module using the Simorgh rocket. Europe's Vega-C rocket returns to space, carrying a Sentinel satellite after a two-year hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA has announced further delays in its ambitious Artemis moon missions, citing potential policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump as a key factor. During a news conference, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson outlined a revised timeline, moving the next astronaut mission to April 2026 and the subsequent landing using SpaceX's Starship to the following year.

Meanwhile, Iran made headlines by launching its heaviest payload into space with the Simorgh carrier rocket. The mission successfully placed an advanced module, Samān-1, into an elliptical orbit, marking a significant achievement for the country's space capabilities.

In other space news, Europe's Vega-C rocket marked its return to space after a two-year gap. Carrying the Sentinel-1C satellite for the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation program, the Vega-C lifted off from the Kourou launch pad in French Guiana, signifying a milestone for the upgraded Italian launcher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

