Musk-Trump Team-Up Sets Stage for Tech Shift in Defense

Elon Musk's collaboration with President-elect Donald Trump could reshape the defense sector by driving partnerships between established contractors and smaller tech firms. As the two leaders push for efficiency, defense giants fear potential budget shifts towards innovation-driven startups specializing in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

At the Reagan National Defense Forum, industry experts and military leaders discussed the implications of Musk's influence. Notably, smaller firms like Palantir and Anduril are hopeful that Musk's stance will loosen big contractors' hold on Pentagon funds, promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies such as AI-powered drones and uncrewed submarines.

Despite the enthusiasm, challenges remain. Less than 20% of the Pentagon's budget targets new weapon programs, and significant changes would require Congressional approval. Additionally, established companies may need to adapt by forming alliances with emerging tech players to remain competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)