Left Menu

China Investigates Nvidia Amid U.S. Chip Sanctions

China has initiated an investigation into Nvidia Corp over alleged anti-monopoly violations relating to its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies. This move is perceived as a response to U.S. restrictions on chip exports. Nvidia had a dominant presence in China's AI chip market but now faces increasing local competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:11 IST
China Investigates Nvidia Amid U.S. Chip Sanctions

China announced on Monday the commencement of an investigation into Nvidia Corp for potential violations of the country's anti-monopoly laws. This investigation may be seen as a direct response to ongoing chip-related tensions between China and the United States.

The State Administration for Market Regulation highlighted concerns over Nvidia's compliance with commitments it made when acquiring Mellanox Technologies in 2020. The announcement caused Nvidia's shares to drop by 2.2% in premarket trading.

This investigation follows recent U.S. actions restricting chip exports to numerous Chinese companies. Nvidia, though leading in China's AI chip market, now faces stiff competition from local businesses like Huawei, partly due to recent geopolitical trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024