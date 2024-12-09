Left Menu

China Investigates Nvidia Amid U.S.-China Chip Tensions

China has launched an investigation into Nvidia Corp for suspected violations of anti-monopoly laws, in response to recent U.S. restrictions on Chinese semiconductors. The probe focuses on Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox Technologies and comes amid broader trade tensions between the U.S. and China affecting the global chip industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:16 IST
China Investigates Nvidia Amid U.S.-China Chip Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has initiated an investigation into Nvidia Corporation over alleged breaches of the nation's anti-monopoly regulations, signaling potential retaliation against the U.S.'s latest restrictions on China's semiconductor sector.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced the probe without detailing how Nvidia, a prominent AI and gaming chip manufacturer, allegedly violated the laws. Suspicions also surround Nvidia's adherence to commitments detailed during its acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies in 2020.

The development follows Washington's continuous restrictions on Chinese semiconductor firms, amid warnings by Chinese industry groups to limit reliance on U.S. chips. Nvidia, heavily affected by these trade tensions, once led China's AI chip market with a 90% share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024