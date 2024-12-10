Left Menu

China's Counterstrike: Nvidia's Anti-Monopoly Probe Amid US Chip Curbs

China has launched an investigation into Nvidia over alleged violations of anti-monopoly laws, seen as a response to US restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry. The probe focuses on Nvidia's fulfillment of commitments from its Mellanox Technologies acquisition. Nvidia faces increasing friction amid shrinking Chinese revenue and rising domestic competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:39 IST
China's Counterstrike: Nvidia's Anti-Monopoly Probe Amid US Chip Curbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China announced a probe into Nvidia regarding supposed anti-monopoly violations, interpreted by many as a counter to recent US limitations on China's chip industry. The State Administration for Market Regulation announced the investigation but did not provide specific details on Nvidia's potential breaches.

The inquiry also concerns commitments made by Nvidia during the Mellanox Technologies purchase, as part of conditions set by regulators in 2020. Tensions are escalating in this ongoing trade war as both nations strive for tech dominance, impacting Nvidia's share value negatively.

This investigation follows the US's latest crackdown on China's semiconductor sector and China's ban on exporting critical minerals to the US. Nvidia's dominance in China's AI chip market is being challenged by local competitors like Huawei, as its revenue contribution from China declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024