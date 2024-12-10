HORIBA India's Hydrogen Engine Test Facility Powers Up

Left Menu

HORIBA India has inaugurated its hydrogen internal combustion engine test bed facility in Pune. This facility, part of a Rs 30 crore investment, aims to support India's commercial vehicle segment and contribute to global carbon neutrality goals. It's a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions.

Updated: 10-12-2024 16:40 IST
  • India

HORIBA India, a branch of Japan's renowned analytical equipment provider HORIBA Ltd, announced the commencement of its hydrogen internal combustion engine test bed facility in Pune. This move signals a progressive step towards sustainable energy solutions.

Having already invested over Rs 100 crore in their HORIBA India Technical Centre (HITC) established in 2016, the company has now injected Rs 30 crore specifically for the setup of the H2-ICE test bed. This facility boasts an impressive engine testing capacity of up to 380KW, catering to the needs of the Indian commercial vehicle market.

The new facility is expected to expand business opportunities while lending critical support to global efforts for achieving carbon neutrality and sustainability. George Gillispie, HORIBA Energy and Environment Executive Corporate Officer, emphasized that this establishment marks a crucial milestone in India's green energy revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

