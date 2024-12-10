The Future of Startups: AI's Role in Workflow Transformation

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, emphasized the critical role of AI in the future of startups. Sharma asserted that companies failing to develop technologies capable of replacing human workflows may not withstand the competitive market landscape.

Despite AI's potential to transform business operations, Sharma noted the ongoing need for human expertise to develop and support these innovations. He argued that technology companies will grow stronger as AI adoption rises, even though this shift could impact traditional jobs significantly.

Sharma also discussed the broader implications of AI disruption on the global economy and workforce, expressing concern about the concentration of power among entities that harness AI capabilities effectively. The session underscored the urgency for startups to innovate or risk mediocrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)