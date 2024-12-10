Left Menu

The Future of Startups: AI's Role in Workflow Transformation

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm's CEO, emphasized the indispensable role of AI in future startups during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. He highlighted the necessity for technology that can replace human workflows, suggesting that startups not adopting this trend may not survive. AI's integration promises significant economic and operational impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:13 IST
The Future of Startups: AI's Role in Workflow Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, emphasized the critical role of AI in the future of startups. Sharma asserted that companies failing to develop technologies capable of replacing human workflows may not withstand the competitive market landscape.

Despite AI's potential to transform business operations, Sharma noted the ongoing need for human expertise to develop and support these innovations. He argued that technology companies will grow stronger as AI adoption rises, even though this shift could impact traditional jobs significantly.

Sharma also discussed the broader implications of AI disruption on the global economy and workforce, expressing concern about the concentration of power among entities that harness AI capabilities effectively. The session underscored the urgency for startups to innovate or risk mediocrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024