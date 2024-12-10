The Future of Startups: AI's Role in Workflow Transformation
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm's CEO, emphasized the indispensable role of AI in future startups during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. He highlighted the necessity for technology that can replace human workflows, suggesting that startups not adopting this trend may not survive. AI's integration promises significant economic and operational impact.
- Country:
- India
During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, emphasized the critical role of AI in the future of startups. Sharma asserted that companies failing to develop technologies capable of replacing human workflows may not withstand the competitive market landscape.
Despite AI's potential to transform business operations, Sharma noted the ongoing need for human expertise to develop and support these innovations. He argued that technology companies will grow stronger as AI adoption rises, even though this shift could impact traditional jobs significantly.
Sharma also discussed the broader implications of AI disruption on the global economy and workforce, expressing concern about the concentration of power among entities that harness AI capabilities effectively. The session underscored the urgency for startups to innovate or risk mediocrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- technology
- workflow
- innovation
- Vijay Shekhar Sharma
- Paytm
- startups
- future
- economy
- investment
ALSO READ
IAI Launches Innovation Acceleration in India: A New Era for Startups
India Strengthens Quantum Leadership with Support for Eight Startups under National Quantum Mission
Paytm UPI Lite Introduces Automatic Top-Up for Seamless Transactions
Paytm Expands UPI International Service for Seamless Abroad Transactions
Fueling Sustainability: Startups Demand Government Support