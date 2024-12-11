Groweon Digital Expands Horizons with Seed Funding Milestone

Groweon Digital Private Limited has successfully secured its first round of seed funding, marking a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for businesses in India. The startup, co-founded by Shashi Narain and Niladri Debnath, aims to leverage this funding to enhance its product offerings and support small to medium enterprises.

Incorporated in 2023, Groweon Digital provides an innovative suite of CRM tools that have already processed over 8.5 million leads and assisted more than 1,000 businesses. With an active user base of over 4,000, the company is set to propel its services further within India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, buoyed by government initiatives like Startup India.

The funding will enable Groweon to scale its operations across India, improve its CRM platform by integrating new features, and offer a comprehensive solution tailored to the needs of small businesses. CEO Shashi Narain emphasizes the company's commitment to enhancing business relationships and operational efficiency while delivering exceptional value to its clients.

