Google Partners with Andhra Pradesh: A Leap Towards Tech Empowerment

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that Google has identified Andhra Pradesh as a key partner in its ambitious initiatives in India. After meeting with Google's delegation, he emphasized the state’s business-friendly environment as a significant factor in attracting such partnerships. Andhra Pradesh aims to empower its economy through tech collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:16 IST
Google, a leading global technology giant, has chosen Andhra Pradesh as a pivotal partner in its extensive plans for India, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. This announcement followed discussions with a Google delegation led by VP Bikash Koley at the state secretariat.

The Chief Minister expressed his belief in the positive impact of collaborating with global tech leaders like Google on the state's development. Emphasizing the southern state's progressive industrial policies, Naidu highlighted the creation of a conducive business environment that draws international investors and fosters employment growth.

Naidu also mentioned a recent agreement between Andhra Pradesh and the US-headquartered company, signaling the state's eagerness to work alongside Google to successfully implement these initiatives. The partnership is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the region's technological framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

