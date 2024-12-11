Left Menu

Driving Safety: Mercedes-Benz's Innovation Highway in India

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India is enhancing vehicle safety through cutting-edge digital solutions. As the largest R&D center outside Germany for the company, it focuses on connected, autonomous, and electric technologies. The goal is to make vehicles software-defined and significantly improve road safety standards.

Updated: 11-12-2024 16:52 IST
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) is spearheading innovations in vehicle safety with advanced digital solutions. This initiative is crucial for enhancing safety across the brand's models worldwide, according to high-ranking company executives.

As the largest R&D center for Mercedes-Benz outside Germany, MBRDI is pivotal in the development of connected, autonomous, and electric technologies. Based in Bengaluru, the organization is responsible for over 8,500 employees committed to elevating global safety features in Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

At the Mercedes-Benz Safe Roads India Summit, MBRDI Managing Director Manu Saale highlighted the focus on transforming vehicles into software-defined entities, where features like autonomous driving and infotainment will heavily rely on software. The commitment to reach a zero-fatality goal by 2050 underscores these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

