Russia's Strategic Move: AI Collaboration to Challenge US Dominance

President Putin declared Russia's intent to develop AI in partnership with BRICS countries and others, aiming to challenge the US in AI technology. Despite facing Western sanctions, Russia seeks to enhance its AI capabilities, with Sberbank leading efforts through the AI Alliance Network. Global collaboration is invited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:35 IST
On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's intention to collaborate with BRICS countries in developing artificial intelligence. The initiative aims to rival the United States in this critical technology of the 21st century.

Speaking at Russia's prominent AI conference, Putin introduced the AI Alliance Network, which will include national associations and institutions from BRICS and other interested countries. He emphasized the necessity of equal participation in the global AI race.

Despite sanctions restricting Russia's technological access, its dominant lender Sberbank is advancing AI development. National AI bodies from BRICS countries and beyond have joined the network, promoting collaborative research and AI product distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

