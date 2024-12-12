Left Menu

Sustainability Drives Success: SMEs Transforming Logistics

A global survey by DHL Express reveals that 68% of Indian SMEs and 61% of Chinese SMEs view sustainable delivery options as pivotal for commercial success. While financial services and fashion sectors lead in sustainability budgets, SMEs face challenges in securing internal and customer support for sustainable initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:59 IST
Sustainability Drives Success: SMEs Transforming Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking survey conducted by DHL Express, it has been revealed that 68% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India and 61% in China view sustainability as essential for commercial success. The study, which covers 5,000 SME decision makers across 11 global markets, highlights the growing emphasis on sustainable delivery in logistics.

Despite the strong inclination towards sustainability, many SMEs struggle to allocate their budgets towards these initiatives. The financial services and fashion industries show the most willingness to invest in sustainable practices. However, securing internal and customer buy-in remains a significant hurdle, particularly noted in markets like Germany.

DHL Express supports SMEs through its GoGreen Plus service, offering solutions to reduce carbon emissions. This initiative aligns with the company's goal to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050, emphasizing the pivotal role of sustainability in driving future industry transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024