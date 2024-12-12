Sustainability Drives Success: SMEs Transforming Logistics

In a groundbreaking survey conducted by DHL Express, it has been revealed that 68% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India and 61% in China view sustainability as essential for commercial success. The study, which covers 5,000 SME decision makers across 11 global markets, highlights the growing emphasis on sustainable delivery in logistics.

Despite the strong inclination towards sustainability, many SMEs struggle to allocate their budgets towards these initiatives. The financial services and fashion industries show the most willingness to invest in sustainable practices. However, securing internal and customer buy-in remains a significant hurdle, particularly noted in markets like Germany.

DHL Express supports SMEs through its GoGreen Plus service, offering solutions to reduce carbon emissions. This initiative aligns with the company's goal to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050, emphasizing the pivotal role of sustainability in driving future industry transformations.

