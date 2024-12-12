Australia's Tough Stance: Tech Giants to Pay for News

Australia's centre-left government announced new regulations on Thursday designed to charge major technology firms, like Google and Meta Platforms, millions of dollars unless they compensate Australian media outlets for hosting news on their platforms.

This decision pressures global tech entities to enter into financial agreements with publishers or face hefty fees.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones emphasized that the initiative aims to create incentives for these agreements, targeting platforms with Australian revenue over $250 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)