Australia's Tough Stance: Tech Giants to Pay for News

Australia's government plans to charge large tech companies millions if they don't compensate Australian media for news content on their platforms. The rules target social platforms and search engines with over $250 million in Australian revenue, while commercial deals may offset charges. Meta and Google criticize the plan.

Updated: 12-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:58 IST
Australia's centre-left government announced new regulations on Thursday designed to charge major technology firms, like Google and Meta Platforms, millions of dollars unless they compensate Australian media outlets for hosting news on their platforms.

This decision pressures global tech entities to enter into financial agreements with publishers or face hefty fees.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones emphasized that the initiative aims to create incentives for these agreements, targeting platforms with Australian revenue over $250 million.

