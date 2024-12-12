Swiss National Bank's Room to Maneuver: Interest Rate Flexibility

The Swiss National Bank possesses the capability to lower interest rates below the present 0.5% threshold, according to Chairman Martin Schlegel. This statement comes after the central bank reduced its policy rate by 50 basis points.

Schlegel mentioned that the central bank will convene in March to deliberate on whether further rate adjustments are warranted. This flexibility highlights the bank's continued ability to adapt its monetary policy as necessary.

The recent comments from Schlegel emphasize that the bank retains options for maneuvering in the economic landscape, ensuring preparedness for the next phase of financial strategy.

