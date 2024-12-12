MyBharat Platform: A Digital Hub for India's Youth Empowerment

The newly introduced MyBharat digital platform will serve as a pivotal access point for jobs, training, networking, and business opportunities, according to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Speaking at the AIMA's Young Leaders Council summit, the Minister stressed the government's commitment to aligning national development with the aspirations of India's youth.

Mandaviya expressed the aim for the youth to prioritize MyBharat over Whatsapp in their daily routines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, will dedicate two days in January to engage with youth competition winners to outline a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, shaped by youthful aspirations. This initiative highlights a strategic focus on rejuvenating national priorities to resonate with the younger demographics.

Furthermore, Mandaviya highlighted government initiatives such as Startup India and Khelo India, designed to empower youth by fostering local opportunities over foreign pursuits. Echoing his sentiments, Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy underscored the necessity for young leaders to elevate India's standings on global metrics of income and gender parity, pushing for inclusivity as the nation advances economically.

