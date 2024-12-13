Left Menu

Ferguson's Vision: Balancing Big Tech Oversight with AI Freedom

Andrew Ferguson, the incoming FTC chair, plans to target Big Tech firms while maintaining a lenient stance on AI regulation. Advocating for enhanced privacy laws, Ferguson emphasizes the significance of American competitiveness and the perils of overregulation. His tenure might significantly impact tech giants like Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:59 IST
Ferguson argues against regulating AI heavily, claiming it could stifle innovation and advantage existing tech giants. He sees overly strict measures as counterproductive and likely to drive innovators to other, more welcoming regions than the U.S.

Prominent on Ferguson's agenda is tackling the 'online privacy crisis.' Despite calling for robust data protection laws, he warns that banning targeted advertising could disrupt the online economy. His term promises significant contention and evolution in tech regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

