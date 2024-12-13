Ferguson's Vision: Balancing Big Tech Oversight with AI Freedom

Andrew Ferguson, poised to chair the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, aims to hold Big Tech accountable while advocating minimal restrictions on artificial intelligence. His stance suggests potential shifts in policy affecting industry leaders such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

Ferguson argues against regulating AI heavily, claiming it could stifle innovation and advantage existing tech giants. He sees overly strict measures as counterproductive and likely to drive innovators to other, more welcoming regions than the U.S.

Prominent on Ferguson's agenda is tackling the 'online privacy crisis.' Despite calling for robust data protection laws, he warns that banning targeted advertising could disrupt the online economy. His term promises significant contention and evolution in tech regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)