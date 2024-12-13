New Zealand to Shield Space Industry with New Legislation

New Zealand is poised to enact legislation aimed at preserving its national security by preventing certain foreign entities from establishing satellite monitoring operations within its borders. This effort underscores concerns about foreign military activities potentially compromising the nation's interests.

The country's geographic positioning and favorable atmospheric conditions make it an attractive hub for space endeavors, drawing the attention of various international bodies, including the European Space Agency.

New Zealand's intelligence services have expressed apprehension over disguised intentions of some entities under the guise of civilian research, which may, in fact, serve foreign military objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)