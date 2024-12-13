Left Menu

New Zealand Tightens Space Infrastructure Regulations

New Zealand plans to enact legislation to stop entities not aligning with its values from establishing satellite monitoring bases in the country. Concerns were raised about potential foreign military use, particularly from unnamed foreign states, including China. The move aims to safeguard national security interests.

New Zealand will introduce legislation next year to bar entities that do not share its values from using the country to monitor satellites, according to a statement from the government on Friday. This decision comes amid concerns about potential foreign military activities facilitated by space infrastructure development in New Zealand.

The country's intelligence service highlighted the issue in a September report, warning that certain foreign entities could harm national interests by establishing space infrastructure under civilian pretenses. The report hinted at China as a key concern but acknowledged other states' malicious activities as well.

With a burgeoning commercial space industry supported by the government, New Zealand aims to protect its national security amidst these threats, as emphasized by Space Minister Judith Collins. The legislation will help ensure that space industry growth aligns with New Zealand's security and ethical standards.

