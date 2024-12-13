TAC Security's IoT Breakthrough: Joining ioXT's Elite Certification
TAC Security has been certified by ioXT to conduct IoT device testing, joining eight global companies in this capacity. This marks a strategic expansion into the IoT security market, offering services through its ESOF platform by 2025. The firm aims to serve 10,000 global customers by 2026.
- Country:
- India
TAC Security, a leader in cybersecurity, announced on Friday its new certification from ioXT, a renowned global body. This prestigious recognition empowers TAC to assess the security of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, setting a precedent in global security benchmarks for enterprises.
The certification places TAC Security among an elite group of eight global companies capable of conducting IoT security assessments. This significant achievement reinforces their commitment to promoting safe technological advancements, with plans to offer expanded services by February 2025.
Trishneet Arora, CEO of TAC Security, emphasized that this accomplishment reflects their cutting-edge expertise and dedication to ensuring IoT security amid a projected market growth to USD 59 billion by 2030. With a vision to attract 10,000 customers by 2026, TAC is poised to revolutionize the digital security landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Investigates Temu for Forced Labor Violations and Cybersecurity Concerns
Bharat NCX 2024: India’s Cybersecurity Future with Innovation and Collaboration
HCLTech and Google Cloud Elevate Cybersecurity with AI-Driven Solutions
Prime Minister Modi's Call to action on Cybersecurity, Smart Policing, and National Security
FCC Proposes Enhanced Cybersecurity Certification Amid 'Salt Typhoon' Threats