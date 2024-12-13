Indusface Launches Game-Changing 72-Hour API Compliance Solution

Indusface, a leader in application security SaaS, has unveiled an industry-first 72-hour API Compliance Capability within its SwyftComply framework. Trusted by over 5000 customers worldwide, this innovation allows organizations to promptly discover public-facing API endpoints, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure robust protection through advanced security measures.

This pioneering feature offers a significant leap in achieving audit-ready compliance for APIs within just 72 hours, building on the established successes of SwyftComply for Websites. Indusface's move addresses a vital need in digital ecosystems, where unpatched API vulnerabilities are a major cause of failed compliance audits for standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, often resulting in severe penalties.

Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface, emphasized the benefits, noting that their stringent policies have thwarted millions of attacks, providing 'bullet-proof security.' The newly introduced SwyftComply for APIs empowers organizations to streamline API discovery, manage vulnerabilities effectively, and generate clean, audit-ready reports efficiently.

