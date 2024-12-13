Indusface Launches Game-Changing 72-Hour API Compliance Solution
Indusface, a prominent application security SaaS company, introduces a groundbreaking 72-hour API compliance feature within its SwyftComply framework. This update assists organizations in discovering API endpoints, identifying vulnerabilities, and achieving compliance efficiently. With API security breaches posing significant risks, SwyftComply offers a streamlined framework ensuring regulatory compliance swiftly.
Indusface, a leader in application security SaaS, has unveiled an industry-first 72-hour API Compliance Capability within its SwyftComply framework. Trusted by over 5000 customers worldwide, this innovation allows organizations to promptly discover public-facing API endpoints, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure robust protection through advanced security measures.
This pioneering feature offers a significant leap in achieving audit-ready compliance for APIs within just 72 hours, building on the established successes of SwyftComply for Websites. Indusface's move addresses a vital need in digital ecosystems, where unpatched API vulnerabilities are a major cause of failed compliance audits for standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, often resulting in severe penalties.
Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface, emphasized the benefits, noting that their stringent policies have thwarted millions of attacks, providing 'bullet-proof security.' The newly introduced SwyftComply for APIs empowers organizations to streamline API discovery, manage vulnerabilities effectively, and generate clean, audit-ready reports efficiently.
