Left Menu

Indusface Launches Game-Changing 72-Hour API Compliance Solution

Indusface, a prominent application security SaaS company, introduces a groundbreaking 72-hour API compliance feature within its SwyftComply framework. This update assists organizations in discovering API endpoints, identifying vulnerabilities, and achieving compliance efficiently. With API security breaches posing significant risks, SwyftComply offers a streamlined framework ensuring regulatory compliance swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:56 IST
Indusface Launches Game-Changing 72-Hour API Compliance Solution
  • Country:
  • India

Indusface, a leader in application security SaaS, has unveiled an industry-first 72-hour API Compliance Capability within its SwyftComply framework. Trusted by over 5000 customers worldwide, this innovation allows organizations to promptly discover public-facing API endpoints, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure robust protection through advanced security measures.

This pioneering feature offers a significant leap in achieving audit-ready compliance for APIs within just 72 hours, building on the established successes of SwyftComply for Websites. Indusface's move addresses a vital need in digital ecosystems, where unpatched API vulnerabilities are a major cause of failed compliance audits for standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, often resulting in severe penalties.

Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface, emphasized the benefits, noting that their stringent policies have thwarted millions of attacks, providing 'bullet-proof security.' The newly introduced SwyftComply for APIs empowers organizations to streamline API discovery, manage vulnerabilities effectively, and generate clean, audit-ready reports efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024