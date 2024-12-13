Left Menu

DigiBoxx and Arctera Unite for Secure Cloud Solutions

DigiBoxx and Arctera have joined forces to offer cost-effective cloud backup and recovery services targeting SMBs, enterprises, and government institutions in India. Their service will utilize Arctera's Backup Exec on DigiBoxx's Megh3 cloud storage, providing a secure and simple solution to futureproof digital assets.

Updated: 13-12-2024 18:28 IST
DigiBoxx and Arctera, both leading firms in the data management sector, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at offering secure cloud-based backup and recovery solutions specifically designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and government bodies in India.

The collaboration will see Arctera's Backup Exec software being run on DigiBoxx's Megh3 cloud platform, promising a seamless and affordable service set to revolutionize the data archival landscape. This service is designed to deliver outstanding value to enterprises by safeguarding their data assets.

Arnab Mitra, CEO of DigiBoxx, has assured customers that their digital content and intellectual properties are securely stored on servers within India. Set for a 2025 launch, the service will be offered at half the cost of existing market alternatives. Based in Mumbai, DigiBoxx's client roster includes prominent names like HDFC Life, Jio, and the Madhya Pradesh Education Board.

