IoT Innovation Revolutionizes Delhi's Water Pipeline Repairs

The Aam Aadmi Party launched an Internet of Things (IoT)-based pilot project in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency aimed at tackling water pipe leakages.

The initiative is the first of its kind in India, leveraging advanced sensor technology to pinpoint exact leak locations and reduce the need for extensive road excavations.

This solution not only conserves water but also minimizes public inconvenience, streamlines repairs, and aligns with AAP's vision for a modernized city infrastructure.

