XCMG Unveils Future of Construction at bauma CHINA 2024

At bauma CHINA 2024, the global construction machinery industry witnessed a grand exhibition from November 26 to 29. The event drew over 3,500 exhibitors from 32 countries, with XCMG making a significant impact through an impressive showcase of more than 100 flagship products and cutting-edge construction solutions.

The spotlight was on XCMG's 'Digital Intelligence Space Station,' which illustrated the company's comprehensive digital transformation, spanning research, production, and services. Visitors experienced firsthand XCMG's strides in innovation, particularly in smart construction solutions.

XCMG also emphasized its commitment to sustainable development in the green technology zone, unveiling 48 new energy products. During the event, XCMG secured over 6,000 orders totaling nearly 10 billion RMB, including a groundbreaking 3-billion RMB deal with Fortescue for electric mining machinery.

