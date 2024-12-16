Left Menu

XCMG Unveils Future of Construction at bauma CHINA 2024

XCMG showcased over 100 flagship products at bauma CHINA 2024, highlighting its digital and sustainable innovations. The company unveiled new energy products and made significant international deals, emphasizing its leadership in green technology and global market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xuzhou | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:40 IST
XCMG Unveils Future of Construction at bauma CHINA 2024

At bauma CHINA 2024, the global construction machinery industry witnessed a grand exhibition from November 26 to 29. The event drew over 3,500 exhibitors from 32 countries, with XCMG making a significant impact through an impressive showcase of more than 100 flagship products and cutting-edge construction solutions.

The spotlight was on XCMG's 'Digital Intelligence Space Station,' which illustrated the company's comprehensive digital transformation, spanning research, production, and services. Visitors experienced firsthand XCMG's strides in innovation, particularly in smart construction solutions.

XCMG also emphasized its commitment to sustainable development in the green technology zone, unveiling 48 new energy products. During the event, XCMG secured over 6,000 orders totaling nearly 10 billion RMB, including a groundbreaking 3-billion RMB deal with Fortescue for electric mining machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024