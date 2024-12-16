Preeti Lobana Takes Helm as Google's VP and Manager for India

Tech behemoth Google has announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as its new country manager and vice president for India, effective Monday. This significant transition sees Lobana succeeding Sanjay Gupta, who has moved up to become President of the Asia Pacific region at Google.

With over a rich three-decade career in senior leadership roles within technology and finance sectors, Lobana comes equipped with the experience necessary to shape Google's AI strategy in India. Her previous role included serving as Google's Vice President for gTech operations, overseeing a global team that drove innovative ad solutions.

Lobana's leadership is poised to deepen Google's engagement with India's vibrant digital ecosystem. Her focus will be on leveraging AI advancements like Gemini 2.0 to achieve digital inclusivity and unlock economic opportunities, further propelled by collaboration with interim country manager Roma Datta Chobey.

(With inputs from agencies.)