Equality Takes the Field: Women's Euro 2025 Prize Distribution Revolution
UEFA announced that for the first time, players in the Women's Euro 2025 will receive a direct percentage of the prize money, which has increased significantly to 41 million euros. The announcement reflects UEFA's commitment to enhancing women's football in Europe, as the organization plans to invest one billion euros over six years for development.
For the first time in history, players participating in the Women's Euro 2025 will receive a share of the prize money, marking a notable shift in European football policy. UEFA, the continent's football governing body, disclosed this groundbreaking decision on Monday.
The UEFA Executive Committee authorized a 41 million euro prize pot for the tournament, hosted in Switzerland, reflecting a 156% increase compared to the 2022 event. Each national association involved is mandated to allocate between 30 and 40% of the prize earnings to their players. Additionally, compensation for European clubs releasing players for the tournament will escalate to six million euros, as deliberated in Lausanne.
All participating teams will benefit from a base sum of 1.8 million euros, which constitutes 70% of the prize pool, while the remaining 30% is reserved for performance incentives, including victories in group and knockout stages. A tournament victor can amass up to 5.1 million euros, provided they triumph in all group stage matches. UEFA expressed that this prize increase aligns with their dedication to bolstering women's football, pledging one billion euros to develop the game over the upcoming six years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
