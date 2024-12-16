Left Menu

Equality Takes the Field: Women's Euro 2025 Prize Distribution Revolution

UEFA announced that for the first time, players in the Women's Euro 2025 will receive a direct percentage of the prize money, which has increased significantly to 41 million euros. The announcement reflects UEFA's commitment to enhancing women's football in Europe, as the organization plans to invest one billion euros over six years for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:55 IST
Equality Takes the Field: Women's Euro 2025 Prize Distribution Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time in history, players participating in the Women's Euro 2025 will receive a share of the prize money, marking a notable shift in European football policy. UEFA, the continent's football governing body, disclosed this groundbreaking decision on Monday.

The UEFA Executive Committee authorized a 41 million euro prize pot for the tournament, hosted in Switzerland, reflecting a 156% increase compared to the 2022 event. Each national association involved is mandated to allocate between 30 and 40% of the prize earnings to their players. Additionally, compensation for European clubs releasing players for the tournament will escalate to six million euros, as deliberated in Lausanne.

All participating teams will benefit from a base sum of 1.8 million euros, which constitutes 70% of the prize pool, while the remaining 30% is reserved for performance incentives, including victories in group and knockout stages. A tournament victor can amass up to 5.1 million euros, provided they triumph in all group stage matches. UEFA expressed that this prize increase aligns with their dedication to bolstering women's football, pledging one billion euros to develop the game over the upcoming six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024