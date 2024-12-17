NEWZO App: The Revolutionary Digital Income Booster Taking India by Storm

NEWZO, a novel sharing and earning app, is making significant strides in India's digital space. The app, which has quickly become a crowd favorite, has achieved over 5 lakh downloads in just a few months. It offers users the ability to earn extra income by reading and sharing news, setting it apart from competitors.

NEWZO has made its mark in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, demonstrating its wide reach and trust among users. With active presence in more than 20 states, the app has facilitated considerable earnings, such as Rs. 2 lakhs for Chhattisgarh users, underscoring its potential as a revenue source.

In terms of engagement, NEWZO has surpassed 25 crore views, positioning itself as a leading traffic booster app. Its recognition at Economic Times Martech Awards 2024 further solidifies its status as an innovative platform, known for its security and transparency in user transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)