Bangalore's Quantum Leap: India's Drive for High-Speed Computing Revolution
India is spearheading a quantum computing revolution with a new facility in Bangalore, expected to be operational in three years. The C-DAC-led project aims to enhance quantum research, supported by significant government funding, with contributions from various institutions for software, applications, and benchmarking.
In a significant stride towards advancing India's quantum computing capabilities, Bangalore is set to host a new 'reference facility' dedicated to this revolutionary technology. Expected to be operational within three years, the project was announced by a senior scientist at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
Quantum computing utilizes quantum mechanics to tackle problems that classical computers find insurmountable. The upcoming Quantum Reference Facility at C-DAC's Bangalore site will support this burgeoning field. A S Murty, a senior scientist and Kolkata head of C-DAC, shared insights at the recent International Symposium on Quantum Computing in Kolkata.
Funded by a government grant of Rs 70-80 crore, the facility will focus on importing components, assembly, and development of software applications. C-DAC centers across India are contributing expertise in operating systems, security, and algorithms to drive the project forward, with expectations of elevating India's status in the global quantum technology sphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
