Elon Musk Denies Starlink Use in India
Elon Musk has stated via social media that Starlink satellite beams have been turned off over India, countering reports that Starlink was used in the Indian state of Manipur. Musk's post clarified the misinformation circulating about the satellite service's presence in the region.
Elon Musk has publicly refuted claims regarding the usage of Starlink in India, asserting that the satellite beams are not operational over the region. The denial came amidst social media posts suggesting that Starlink was actively being employed in Manipur, India.
In a post on X, Musk clarified that these reports were inaccurate, stressing that the satellite service is currently inactive in India. This decisive statement adds clarity amidst the swirling rumors about Starlink's engagement in the area.
Musk's response is seen as an attempt to dispel any lingering doubts about Starlink's presence in India, particularly in light of recent online misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
