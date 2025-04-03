Left Menu

India Shifts Satellite Spectrum Allocation to Administrative Model

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia announced in Parliament that India will allocate satellite spectrum through an administrative process rather than auctions, aligning with international norms. The decision recognizes the technical distinctions between mobile and satellite communications, with pricing to be set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

  India

In a significant policy shift, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia announced on Thursday that India will adopt an administrative model for satellite spectrum allocation, aligning with global standards.

Scindia clarified that the technical differences between mobile and satellite communications necessitate this approach, as auctions are not suitable for assets beyond full national control.

Addressing Parliament, Scindia emphasized that the satellite spectrum's pricing will be guided by recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, ensuring non-discriminatory access for all providers.

