India Shifts Satellite Spectrum Allocation to Administrative Model

In a significant policy shift, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia announced on Thursday that India will adopt an administrative model for satellite spectrum allocation, aligning with global standards.

Scindia clarified that the technical differences between mobile and satellite communications necessitate this approach, as auctions are not suitable for assets beyond full national control.

Addressing Parliament, Scindia emphasized that the satellite spectrum's pricing will be guided by recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, ensuring non-discriminatory access for all providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)