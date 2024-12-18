Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cardiac Care: Hydra TAVR's Launch in Mexico

SMT has introduced the Hydra TAVR system in Mexico, aiming to transform cardiac care with precision and innovative solutions. This launch is part of SMT's strategy to expand its reach in more than 20 countries, amidst increasing demand for advanced aortic valve replacement technologies in the Latin American market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:53 IST
Revolutionizing Cardiac Care: Hydra TAVR's Launch in Mexico
  • Country:
  • India

The launch of the Hydra Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system by Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) in Mexico signifies a major advancement in cardiac care. As a leader in innovative cardiovascular solutions, SMT aims to broaden patient access to state-of-the-art, minimally invasive procedures globally.

Mexico is a critical player in Latin America's burgeoning TAVR market, projected to reach $350 million by 2024. The influx is driven by an aging population and a rising prevalence of aortic stenosis. Hydra's advanced design caters specifically to these needs, ensuring precision and minimal trauma during operation.

With approval from COFEPRIS, Mexico's regulatory body, Hydra stands validated for its safety and efficacy, poised to save lives and elevate cardiac care standards. This strategic expansion forms part of SMT's global initiative to offer reliable cardiovascular solutions already present in over 20 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024