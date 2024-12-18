Revolutionizing Cardiac Care: Hydra TAVR's Launch in Mexico

The launch of the Hydra Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system by Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) in Mexico signifies a major advancement in cardiac care. As a leader in innovative cardiovascular solutions, SMT aims to broaden patient access to state-of-the-art, minimally invasive procedures globally.

Mexico is a critical player in Latin America's burgeoning TAVR market, projected to reach $350 million by 2024. The influx is driven by an aging population and a rising prevalence of aortic stenosis. Hydra's advanced design caters specifically to these needs, ensuring precision and minimal trauma during operation.

With approval from COFEPRIS, Mexico's regulatory body, Hydra stands validated for its safety and efficacy, poised to save lives and elevate cardiac care standards. This strategic expansion forms part of SMT's global initiative to offer reliable cardiovascular solutions already present in over 20 countries.

