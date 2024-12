QualiZeal Appoints Satish Sureddi as New CFO to Fuel Growth and Innovation

QualiZeal Inc., a key player in AI-powered Quality Engineering services globally, has announced Satish Sureddi as its new Chief Financial Officer. Sureddi's 23 years of expertise in financial management across the IT sector positions him to steer QualiZeal towards financial excellence and innovation.

Before QualiZeal, Sureddi held senior finance roles at Qualcomm Inc. and Virtusa, demonstrating leadership in driving successful business outcomes. His strategic financial insights are seen as a vital addition to QualiZeal's mission of delivering exceptional value amid AI-driven transformation.

QualiZeal, recognized as a rapidly growing digital quality company, continues to bolster its leadership for sustained global growth and market leadership in quality engineering. This strategic appointment reflects its commitment to harnessing AI and innovation for competitive advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)