Bharti Airtel Connects Kashmir's Border Villages with First Mobile Network Launch

Bharti Airtel has become the first private telecom operator to launch mobile services in several border villages of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative, part of the Vibrant Village Programme, connects remote communities in Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore districts, enhancing communication for residents and military personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has made history as the first private telecom operator to offer mobile services in seven border villages across Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore districts in Jammu and Kashmir, announced the company on Wednesday.

As part of the government's Vibrant Village Programme, villages such as Kachhal, Balbir, Razdan Pass, Taya Top, Ustad, Kathi, and Cheema are now connected with the rest of the country courtesy of Airtel's network services.

In collaboration with the Indian Army, Airtel has erected 15 mobile towers to serve these remote areas, providing crucial communication links for both the local population and soldiers stationed along the Line of Control. The initiative also extends to recent connectivity setups in the Galwan River region and Daulat Beg Oldie, furthering telecommunications infrastructure in the northernmost reaches of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

