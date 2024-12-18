Netflix Faces €4.75M Fine for Privacy Lapses

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) has levied a €4.75 million fine against Netflix for failing to properly inform customers about its data handling practices from 2018 to 2020.

An investigation initiated in 2019 revealed that Netflix's privacy statement did not provide clear details on data usage, and insufficient information was given when customers inquired about their collected data. These actions were deemed violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to the DPA.

Netflix, which claims to have since revised its privacy policy for greater clarity, has objected to the fine. A spokesperson stated that the company has cooperated with the DPA throughout the investigation and has actively enhanced its privacy information for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)