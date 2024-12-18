Left Menu

Netflix Faces €4.75M Fine for Privacy Lapses

The Dutch Data Protection Authority fined Netflix €4.75 million for inadequate communication of data practices between 2018 and 2020. The investigation revealed breaches of GDPR requirements. Netflix, which has updated its privacy policies since, contested the ruling, citing cooperation with the Authority and ongoing transparency improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:23 IST
Netflix Faces €4.75M Fine for Privacy Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) has levied a €4.75 million fine against Netflix for failing to properly inform customers about its data handling practices from 2018 to 2020.

An investigation initiated in 2019 revealed that Netflix's privacy statement did not provide clear details on data usage, and insufficient information was given when customers inquired about their collected data. These actions were deemed violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to the DPA.

Netflix, which claims to have since revised its privacy policy for greater clarity, has objected to the fine. A spokesperson stated that the company has cooperated with the DPA throughout the investigation and has actively enhanced its privacy information for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024