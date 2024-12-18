Left Menu

India Dominates Mobile Manufacturing: A Technological Revolution

India now manufactures 99% of its mobile handsets domestically, transforming from a major importer to an exporter. The electronics sector has seen significant growth, also contributing roughly 25 lakh jobs. Government initiatives like the Semicon India programme aim to advance manufacturing capacity and competitiveness against global players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:04 IST
India Dominates Mobile Manufacturing: A Technological Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 99% of mobile handsets used in India are now manufactured domestically, according to information given to Parliament by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada.

The domestic electronics production in India has surged dramatically, rising from Rs 1,90,366 crore in FY2014-15 to Rs 9,52,000 crore in FY2023-24, achieving a CAGR of over 17%.

This shift marks India's transition from being a major mobile phone importer to an exporter. Efforts such as the Semicon India programme and other incentive schemes are part of the government's strategy to boost electronic component manufacturing, despite challenges like higher costs and competitive pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024