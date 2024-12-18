India Dominates Mobile Manufacturing: A Technological Revolution
India now manufactures 99% of its mobile handsets domestically, transforming from a major importer to an exporter. The electronics sector has seen significant growth, also contributing roughly 25 lakh jobs. Government initiatives like the Semicon India programme aim to advance manufacturing capacity and competitiveness against global players.
In a significant development, 99% of mobile handsets used in India are now manufactured domestically, according to information given to Parliament by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada.
The domestic electronics production in India has surged dramatically, rising from Rs 1,90,366 crore in FY2014-15 to Rs 9,52,000 crore in FY2023-24, achieving a CAGR of over 17%.
This shift marks India's transition from being a major mobile phone importer to an exporter. Efforts such as the Semicon India programme and other incentive schemes are part of the government's strategy to boost electronic component manufacturing, despite challenges like higher costs and competitive pressures.
