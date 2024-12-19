India-US Forge New Frontiers in Space Collaboration

India and the United States are taking significant strides in enhancing their space collaboration, with a focus on human spaceflight, joint exploration initiatives, and strengthening commercial ties. Officials from both nations met in Houston to strategize next steps, marking new milestones in the swiftly expanding space economy.

US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, and Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra were present at the meetings. These discussions align with the commitment expressed by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023 to deepen space cooperation, including civilian, security, and commercial domains.

A major outcome from these talks is the selection of two ISRO astronauts for training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre for the first joint mission to the International Space Station. This collaboration marks a new chapter in US-India space partnerships, paving the way for groundbreaking projects such as the planned launch of NISAR satellite in 2025, to foster technological advancements and shared exploration.

