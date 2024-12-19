Left Menu

SignOff Semiconductors Expands to Penang: Pioneering Innovation in Semiconductor Design

SignOff Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., a leader in semiconductor design services from Bengaluru, India, has opened a new office in Penang, Malaysia. This strategic expansion aims to tap into the growing demand for chip design services and to support Malaysia's ambition to become a hub for semiconductor innovation.

SignOff Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., based in Bengaluru, India, has unveiled its new office in Penang, Malaysia, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy. This move aims to cater to the rising demand for semiconductor chip design services from Fortune 500 companies in the region.

Company CEO Uttam Singhal highlighted the importance of this expansion, noting that strategic partnerships with local OSAT and fabrication firms would ensure comprehensive solutions ranging from chip design to global drop-shipping services. Country Head Fredinand Joseph expressed confidence that the Penang office would add significant value to both customers and the local semiconductor ecosystem.

The expansion, aligned with Malaysia's vision of being a semiconductor innovation hub, aims to create high-skilled jobs and bring advanced AI-driven design solutions to Penang. Founded in 2015, SignOff Semiconductors continues to grow as a fast-paced design services company, committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the semiconductor value chain.

