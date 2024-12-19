Left Menu

NODWIN Gaming Expands Empire with AFK Acquisition

NODWIN Gaming has acquired a 93% stake in AFK Gaming for Rs 7.6 crore, making AFK its fully-owned subsidiary. The acquisition involves a combination of cash and stock swap. AFK's founders will integrate into NODWIN's ecosystem. AFK Gaming was originally founded by Nishant Patel, Rakesh Ramchandran, and Siddharth Nayyar.

NODWIN Gaming announced on Thursday that it has acquired a 93% stake in AFK Gaming, solidifying its hold on the gaming and esports media sector.

This acquisition, costing Rs 7.6 crore, was completed through a combination of cash and stock swap, making AFK a fully-owned subsidiary of NODWIN.

The founders of AFK Gaming are set to join various verticals within the NODWIN Gaming ecosystem, with Nishant Patel focusing on strategic initiatives while developing Pixel P&L.

(With inputs from agencies.)

