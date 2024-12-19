NODWIN Gaming Expands Empire with AFK Acquisition

NODWIN Gaming announced on Thursday that it has acquired a 93% stake in AFK Gaming, solidifying its hold on the gaming and esports media sector.

This acquisition, costing Rs 7.6 crore, was completed through a combination of cash and stock swap, making AFK a fully-owned subsidiary of NODWIN.

The founders of AFK Gaming are set to join various verticals within the NODWIN Gaming ecosystem, with Nishant Patel focusing on strategic initiatives while developing Pixel P&L.

(With inputs from agencies.)