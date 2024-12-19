iMerit Expands with Coimbatore's New Automotive AI Hub

In a significant move for the AI automotive sector, iMerit has inaugurated its new Automotive AI Center of Excellence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. With this being the company's 12th location, it marks a strategic step in tapping into a burgeoning market that's projected to hit $7.5 billion by 2028.

The center's inauguration was graced by Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Tamil Nadu's Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, alongside senior executives from iMerit. The facility is equipped to bolster iMerit's capabilities in autonomous mobility and other high-tech AI applications.

iMerit aims to double its current workforce of over 220 employees in the coming year, reflecting its commitment to fuelling growth and driving innovation in AI data solutions. The company has maintained a 90% retention rate and a balanced gender ratio, underscoring its dedication to sustainable and inclusive tech development.

