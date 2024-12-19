Left Menu

iMerit Expands with Coimbatore's New Automotive AI Hub

iMerit, a leader in AI data solutions, has expanded by establishing an Automotive AI Center of Excellence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Inaugurated by Tamil Nadu's IT Minister, the center focuses on autonomous mobility and aims to double its workforce, leveraging the thriving AI automotive market forecasted to reach $7.5 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:24 IST
In a significant move for the AI automotive sector, iMerit has inaugurated its new Automotive AI Center of Excellence in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. With this being the company's 12th location, it marks a strategic step in tapping into a burgeoning market that's projected to hit $7.5 billion by 2028.

The center's inauguration was graced by Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Tamil Nadu's Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, alongside senior executives from iMerit. The facility is equipped to bolster iMerit's capabilities in autonomous mobility and other high-tech AI applications.

iMerit aims to double its current workforce of over 220 employees in the coming year, reflecting its commitment to fuelling growth and driving innovation in AI data solutions. The company has maintained a 90% retention rate and a balanced gender ratio, underscoring its dedication to sustainable and inclusive tech development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

