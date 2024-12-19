Left Menu

Apple vs. Meta: Privacy Clash Amid EU's Interoperability Push

Apple has raised privacy concerns over Meta's requests for access to its software, amid EU efforts to ensure interoperability in digital markets. The European Commission has drafted guidelines under the Digital Markets Act to prevent tech giants from dominating markets and promote fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:25 IST
Apple has expressed serious concerns about Meta Platforms' requests for access to its operating software, citing threats to user privacy. This dispute is set against the backdrop of the European Union's efforts to compel the iPhone maker to become more open to external tech products.

The EU's executive arm has put forward ''interoperability'' guidelines under the new Digital Markets Act. These measures are intended to ensure compatibility of devices and features, like smartwatches and wireless file transfers, with Apple's iOS, fostering fair competition in digital markets.

In a sharp retort, Apple argued the interoperability rules could be exploited to invade user privacy. Meanwhile, Meta contends that Apple's resistance indicates a lack of commitment to interoperability and dismisses its privacy concerns. The EU Commission is currently inviting public feedback on these proposals until January 9.

