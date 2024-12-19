Exploring AI's Role in Business Strategy: Insights from ISC 2024
The India Strategy Conference 2024 concluded at IIMA, covering AI's impact on strategy. Experts highlighted AI's role in business, governance, innovation, and societal impact. Keynotes from leaders of Purdue and Harvard emphasized AI's transformative potential in corporate strategy and work environments.
The second edition of the India Strategy Conference 2024 wrapped up at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), where esteemed speakers explored strategizing in an AI-dominated business landscape.
Jointly organized by IIMA, IIMB, and ISB, the event took place from December 15 to 18. The conference offered six parallel tracks covering global business strategy themes, including environment, society, and digital transformation.
Keynote addresses by Prof. Jeffrey J Reuer of Purdue University and Prof. Prithwiraj Choudhury of Harvard Business School delved into AI's potential to revolutionize corporate strategy and work trends, stressing the need for human domain expertise with AI tools.
