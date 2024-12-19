Hyundai India Powers Up with Local Amaron AGM Batteries

Hyundai Motor India announced on Thursday that it plans to integrate Amaron's advanced battery technology into its domestic vehicle lineup. This initiative will see vehicles powered by Amaron's Made-in-India AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology, serving as SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition) batteries.

The automaker elaborated that these batteries will be procured under its ongoing procurement partnership with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility. Hyundai aims to introduce these indigenously manufactured AGM batteries by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025. By doing so, Hyundai will become the first automobile OEM in India to implement localized AGM battery technology.

This strategic advancement is consistent with Hyundai's broader efforts to enhance localization and bring innovative, locally sourced technologies to its Indian customers, the company emphasized in its statement.

