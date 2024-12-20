Left Menu

Portl UltraGym: Revolutionizing Home Fitness with Global Expansion

Portl launches the UltraGym, a portable strength training system, in India. The company plans international expansion into the Middle East, and partners with luxury hotels like Taj and Accor. Striving for a 100% user base growth within a year, Portl emphasizes innovation and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:36 IST
  • India

Portl, an innovator in home fitness technology, has unveiled the Portl UltraGym, a portable strength training system aimed at making home workouts more accessible. This significant launch aligns with Portl's expansion into Middle Eastern markets and deepening ties with luxury hotel chains, enhancing their status in hospitality wellness solutions.

The Portl UltraGym is a pioneering digital weights system that combines convenience and professional-grade workouts in a compact design. Priced at Rs.59,990/-, it will be available from December 19, 2024. This move is part of Portl's strategic plan to double its user base in the next 12 months by leveraging innovation and market outreach.

Strategic expansions are accompanied by technological advancements in artificial intelligence and personalized fitness experiences. Portl is committed to empowering users globally with tailored fitness solutions, aiming to revolutionize fitness by incorporating groundbreaking tech developments into their offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

