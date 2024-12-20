Left Menu

Cellecor's Milestone: ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2024 Winner

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, led by Founder Ravi Agarwal, won the ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2024 for its leadership in consumer electronics. The award was presented by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, reflecting Cellecor’s innovations and contributions to India’s consumer electronics market, enhancing quality and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:34 IST
Cellecor's Milestone: ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2024 Winner
Cellecor Gadgets Limited
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, December 20, 2024: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a leading Indian consumer electronics company, has earned a significant accolade by winning the ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2024. The award was given to Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, recognizing his outstanding leadership in the industry.

The ceremony, attended by Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, highlighted Cellecor's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction in revamping the consumer electronics sector in India. This recognition applauds Cellecor's pledge to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to Indian consumers.

Established in 2012, Cellecor, started as Unity Communications, has evolved into a prominent brand, known for diverse products like Smart TVs and mobile phones. With listings on the NSE EMERGE, Cellecor continues to enhance the technological landscape, ensuring affordability and excellence in its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024