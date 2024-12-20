Cellecor's Milestone: ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2024 Winner

New Delhi, December 20, 2024: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a leading Indian consumer electronics company, has earned a significant accolade by winning the ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2024. The award was given to Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, recognizing his outstanding leadership in the industry.

The ceremony, attended by Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, highlighted Cellecor's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction in revamping the consumer electronics sector in India. This recognition applauds Cellecor's pledge to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to Indian consumers.

Established in 2012, Cellecor, started as Unity Communications, has evolved into a prominent brand, known for diverse products like Smart TVs and mobile phones. With listings on the NSE EMERGE, Cellecor continues to enhance the technological landscape, ensuring affordability and excellence in its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)