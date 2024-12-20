Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Drug Faces New Trials After Disappointing Results
Novo Nordisk plans a new trial for its experimental drug, CagriSema, in 2025 after recent trials failed to meet weight-loss expectations. Despite aiding patients to reduce weight by 22.7%, it fell short of the anticipated 25%, affecting market value significantly. The trial will explore optimizing dose titration.
Novo Nordisk has announced its intention to embark on a fresh trial for its experimental next-generation drug, CagriSema, in the first half of 2025. The company aims to showcase greater weight-loss outcomes following the recent setback in late-stage trials.
A spokesperson from Novo Nordisk stated their strategy includes optimizing dose titration to investigate CagriSema's potential further. However, the company remains tight-lipped about any adjustments in the proportions of its two component molecules: cagrilintide and semaglutide.
Earlier reports indicated that CagriSema achieved a 22.7% weight reduction in patients, which was below the 25% target, causing a significant drop in Novo Nordisk's market valuation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novo Nordisk
- CagriSema
- weight-loss
- trial
- 2025
- drug
- medicine
- health
- pharmaceuticals
- market value
ALSO READ
Government Announces Five New Charter Schools Set to Open in 2025
Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Networks
UNICEF Launches US$9.9 Billion Appeal to Provide Aid to 109 Million Children in 2025 Amid Rising Global Crises
Hyundai Announces Price Hike Across 2025 Model Range
Walk Against Drugs: Uniting to Combat Addiction