Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Drug Faces New Trials After Disappointing Results

Novo Nordisk has announced its intention to embark on a fresh trial for its experimental next-generation drug, CagriSema, in the first half of 2025. The company aims to showcase greater weight-loss outcomes following the recent setback in late-stage trials.

A spokesperson from Novo Nordisk stated their strategy includes optimizing dose titration to investigate CagriSema's potential further. However, the company remains tight-lipped about any adjustments in the proportions of its two component molecules: cagrilintide and semaglutide.

Earlier reports indicated that CagriSema achieved a 22.7% weight reduction in patients, which was below the 25% target, causing a significant drop in Novo Nordisk's market valuation.

