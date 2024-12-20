Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Drug Faces New Trials After Disappointing Results

Novo Nordisk plans a new trial for its experimental drug, CagriSema, in 2025 after recent trials failed to meet weight-loss expectations. Despite aiding patients to reduce weight by 22.7%, it fell short of the anticipated 25%, affecting market value significantly. The trial will explore optimizing dose titration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:23 IST
Novo Nordisk has announced its intention to embark on a fresh trial for its experimental next-generation drug, CagriSema, in the first half of 2025. The company aims to showcase greater weight-loss outcomes following the recent setback in late-stage trials.

A spokesperson from Novo Nordisk stated their strategy includes optimizing dose titration to investigate CagriSema's potential further. However, the company remains tight-lipped about any adjustments in the proportions of its two component molecules: cagrilintide and semaglutide.

Earlier reports indicated that CagriSema achieved a 22.7% weight reduction in patients, which was below the 25% target, causing a significant drop in Novo Nordisk's market valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

