Technopark Triumph: A+ Rating Excellence for Four Consecutive Years

In a notable achievement, Technopark has clinched an A+/Stable rating for the fourth year in a row from CRISIL, underscoring its strong financial standing and sustainable growth, according to the state government on Friday.

Located in Kerala's capital, Technopark was India's pioneering IT Park, first receiving the acclaimed CRISIL rating in 2021 and subsequently maintaining it over the next two years because of strategic management and a diversified client base, a release stated.

With 490 IT and ITeS companies employing 75,000 people, and ongoing projects propelling it forward, Technopark's A+/Stable rating celebrates its exceptional governance and ability to meet financial commitments consistently.

(With inputs from agencies.)