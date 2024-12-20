Technopark Triumph: A+ Rating Excellence for Four Consecutive Years
Technopark, India’s first IT park located in Kerala, has secured an A+/Stable rating from CRISIL for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting its robust financial position and commitment to sustainable growth. The park accommodates 490 IT and ITeS companies, directly employing 75,000 individuals.
- Country:
- India
In a notable achievement, Technopark has clinched an A+/Stable rating for the fourth year in a row from CRISIL, underscoring its strong financial standing and sustainable growth, according to the state government on Friday.
Located in Kerala's capital, Technopark was India's pioneering IT Park, first receiving the acclaimed CRISIL rating in 2021 and subsequently maintaining it over the next two years because of strategic management and a diversified client base, a release stated.
With 490 IT and ITeS companies employing 75,000 people, and ongoing projects propelling it forward, Technopark's A+/Stable rating celebrates its exceptional governance and ability to meet financial commitments consistently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Smart City Project Controversy: Accusations Fly Over TECOM's Exit
Tragic Crash Spurs Regulatory Action in Kerala
Kerala's Call for Aid: Uniting for Wayanad's Revival
Kerala BJP Leader Criticizes Assam's Beef Ban, Calls for Understanding
Renewed Momentum for Kerala's Semi-High-Speed Rail: Silver Line Saga