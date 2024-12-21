Mistrial in Arm Holdings vs. Qualcomm Lawsuit

In a significant legal battle, the lawsuit between Arm Holdings and Qualcomm ended in a mistrial. The jury ruled in Qualcomm's favor on a critical licensing issue involving its central processor chips, resulting in a rise in Qualcomm's shares and a decline in Arm's stock.

The Delaware federal court case could face a retrial, as Judge Maryellen Noreika encouraged both parties towards mediation, noting neither side secured a definitive victory. Deliberations lasted over nine hours but failed to produce a unanimous verdict on claims that Nuvia, a startup acquired by Qualcomm for $1.4 billion, violated its Arm license.

The jury did, however, find Qualcomm's use of Nuvia technology in its chips to be properly licensed under Qualcomm's agreement with Arm, enabling further sales in the PC market. Qualcomm celebrated the decision, while Arm has yet to comment. Analysts expressed reduced concern over Qualcomm's future without Nuvia's technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)