China's Record-Breaking Spacewalk and Amazon's New Species Discovery

In a stunning achievement for China's space program, two astronauts have completed a record-breaking spacewalk. China's Manned Space Agency announced that Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong spent over nine hours outside the Tiangong space station, surpassing the previous record set by NASA astronauts James Voss and Susan Helms in 2001.

Meanwhile, an expedition to Peru's Amazon led by Conservation International has yielded significant discoveries. Among the 27 new species found is an 'amphibious mouse' that thrives on aquatic insects. The expedition also uncovered a spiny mouse, a squirrel, several fish species, amphibians, and butterflies, reflecting South America's rich biodiversity.

These milestones underscore dual advancements: China's steady progress in space exploration and vital conservation efforts within the Amazon. Such discoveries continue to capture global attention and underscore the importance of research and innovation.

